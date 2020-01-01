Video shows aftermath of New Year’s Eve party shooting at downtown Cleveland club

**WARNING: The contents of this video may be considered graphic or disturbing to some**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Four people were shot during a New Year's Eve party at a club in downtown Cleveland.

Cleveland police say shots were fired at Medusa Restaurant & Lounge on St. Clair Avenue near East 13th Street around 1 a.m.

Two of the four victims were treated by paramedics on scene. The other two were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in private vehicles and are in stable condition.

Video shared with FOX 8 from someone attending the holiday party depicts chaos in the moments following the shooting.

In another video, posted on Instagram, attendees are seen dancing and singing along to the music when the shots were fired inside the club, interrupting the festivities.

According to the club's Instagram account, rapper Chief Keef was scheduled to perform at the party.

Police say that no arrests have been made and it is currently unknown what led to the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.