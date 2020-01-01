VIDEO: Police issue safety warning after Connecticut man live streams himself speeding, crashing car

Posted 9:27 pm, January 1, 2020, by
Data pix.

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WJW) — Connecticut State Police are reminding motorists to slow down and drive safely after a man live-streamed himself speeding and then crashing his car last Friday.

Police say the driver was traveling on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge at speeds over 100 mph before he struck a metal beam guardrail on the left shoulder of the off-ramp.  The speed limit on the bridge is 55 mph.

Thankfully, the driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured during the accident.

Authorities say it was later learned that the driver was live-streaming himself prior to the crash.

Connecticut State Police reminds drivers that both speed and live-streaming are extremely dangerous to do while driving, as well as illegal.  They say to "please slow down and drive safely."

Google Map for coordinates 41.364116 by -72.087475.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.