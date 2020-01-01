VIDEO: Police issue safety warning after Connecticut man live streams himself speeding, crashing car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WJW) — Connecticut State Police are reminding motorists to slow down and drive safely after a man live-streamed himself speeding and then crashing his car last Friday.

Police say the driver was traveling on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge at speeds over 100 mph before he struck a metal beam guardrail on the left shoulder of the off-ramp. The speed limit on the bridge is 55 mph.

Thankfully, the driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured during the accident.

Authorities say it was later learned that the driver was live-streaming himself prior to the crash.

Connecticut State Police reminds drivers that both speed and live-streaming are extremely dangerous to do while driving, as well as illegal. They say to "please slow down and drive safely."