Twin sisters give birth to daughters on same day

EL PASO, Texas (WJW) — Two Texas sisters are celebrating new additions to their family this holiday.

Celeste and Cynthia are twins and both gave birth to daughters on New Year's Eve, just hours apart, at the Las Palmas Medical Center in El Paso, according to KFOX.

Cynthia's daughter was born at 12:55 a.m. on Tuesday and Celeste's at 11:43 a.m.

The sisters say having two daughters who are twin cousins was completely unexpected.

When Celeste and her husband announce their pregnancy at a family cookout, Cynthia reportedly disappeared.

"She was in the bathroom and I was like what's wrong?,” Celeste told KFOX. “She's like, ‘Come in here.’ And I went in there and she took a pregnancy test and was also pregnant."

As twins, sisters are used to having coincidences follow them, but say they never expected to have nearly identical pregnancies.

"Even when we did the ultrasounds and stuff like that, they were faced the same,” Celeste reportedly said. “We both had to go back. They were being stubborn. Everything was the same."

Cynthia and Celeste's due dates were three days apart, but it's clear the universe had another plan. They say their babies must've shared some sort of connection.

"We share birthdays and now they share birthdays,” said Celeste.