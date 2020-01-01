Sandusky installs new speed signs on road often used as shortcut to Cedar Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) -- As Cedar Point prepares for the upcoming 150th Anniversary season, nearby residents are also getting ready to welcome back riders and hopefully make their street safer.

For the first time ever, new flashing, radar speed signs have been installed in Sandusky on Fifth Street, which is just off Cedar Point Drive.

The road is only about a mile long, but over the years has become increasingly more dangerous, because speeding park goers have started using it as a shortcut.

They say, the speed limit is 25 mph, but frequently drivers have been clocked going well over 60 mph along the residential road.

“When Cedar Point opens it gets really bad,” said Timothy Stookey, who lives on Fifth Street with his wife Marra.

They call it “The Fifth Street Dragway.”

The Stookey’s, who fought to get the speed limit lowered to 25 mph when their children were young, are very concerned for other kids in the neighborhood, especially with a new school being built on Ontario.

“The neighbors have got their mirrors clipped off, because they’re trying to avoid the car that’s coming in the opposite direction,” said Marra.

But now, after months of residents, including the Stookey’s, speaking out at Sandusky City Council meetings, two new state of the art signs have been installed on the street.

The radar speed signs show drivers their real-time speed and begin flashing red when someone is going over the limit.

There are no tickets being issued currently, but city leaders have gone on record saying that this is only the first step, and that other measures are being considered.

“I said you know it might work, because I’ve noticed and Marra’s noticed they have started to slow down, because the minute you hit that corner that sign comes up,” said Tim.

The Stookey’s and several other neighbors told FOX 8 that they are hopeful, but they say the real test will come when the park opens for the season.