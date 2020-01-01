× Report: Bobbi Kristina Brown’s ex Nick Gordon dies of drug overdose

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (WJW) — Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of Whitney Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, has died from an apparent drug overdose.

Gordon’s brother, Jack Walker Jr., confirmed to People that he passed away on Wednesday in Florida.

Gordon was 30 years old.

Walker provided the news outlet with the following statement regarding his brother’s death:

“We are devastated by the loss of my beautiful brother. He leaves a void in the hearts of my family and his friends. Nick’s battle in life was not an easy one. I will be forever grateful that my God afforded a small moment at the very end of Nick’s life, and I was able to hold his hand as he journeyed on.”

Gordon reportedly suffered a number of heart attacks on New Year’s Day and was taken to the Intensive Care Unit at an area hospital where he later died.

Gordon’s death comes three years after he was found liable in Brown’s wrongful death case.

In 2015, Brown, 22, was found unresponsive in the bathtub of a Georgia townhouse the couple shared together. She remained in a coma until she died six months later. An autopsy declared that drug intoxication and immersion in water were the cause of the pneumonia and brain damage that ultimately led to her death.

As a result of the case decision, a judge ordered Gordon to pay $36 million to Brown’s estate.

Gordon was also arrested on domestic battery and false imprisonment charges in 2017 after his girlfriend Laura Leal accused him of domestic violence. Those charges were dropped in August of that year.

