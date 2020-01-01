President Trump signs law to reduce robocalls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK (AP) - A new anti-robocalls law is expected to help Americans dodge many of the billions of robocalls they get each month promising lower interest rates or pretending to be the IRS.

But experts warn that scammers will adapt with new ways to trick people on their phones.

President Donald Trump signed the measure late Monday.

It gives authorities more enforcement powers and could speed up measures the industry is already taking to identify robocalls.

It also bars phone companies from charging for blocking robocalls.

The robocall problem has exploded because cheap software makes it easy to make mass calls.