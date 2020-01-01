LIVE: 2020 Rose Parade

January 1, 2020: Geauga County Road Trip

Here is the list of places featured on our Road Trip to Portage County.

Geauga Park District
Burton, OH
https://www.geaugaparkdistrict.org/

Sirna’s Farm Fresh Kitchen
11773 East Washington St.,
Auburn Twp., OH
http://sirnaspizzeria.com/index.php

Laleure Vineyards
17335 Nash Rd.
Parkman, OH
https://laleurevineyards.com/

Beving and Dall
12920 Chardon-Windsor Rd.
Chardon, OH
http://www.bevingdall.com/

Welshfield Inn
14001 Main Market Road
Burton, Ohio 44021
http://thedriftwoodgroup.com/restaurants/welshfield-inn/

Colonial Beverage
8389 Mayfield Rd.
Chesterland, OH 44026
www.colonial-wine.com

D.S. Cakes and Sweet Café
11110 Kinsman Rd
Newbury, Ohio
http://www.dscakessweetcafe.com/index.php

Coffee Corners
14544 North Cheshire
Burton, OH 44021
https://coffeecorners.com/

His Daughter
14982 S State,
Middlefield, OH
https://hisdaughtershop.com/

7 Ladies Tea Parlor
107 Center St.,
Chardon, OH
https://www.7ladiestea.com/

Love Designs Boutique
Chardon, OH
https://lovedesignsboutique.com/

