New year brings no new leads in search for Harley Dilly

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) - 14-year-old Harley Dilly hasn't been seen in 12 days, and Port Clinton police say they don't have any new information to share on his disappearance.

The police department's New Year's Day update on their search asks people to continue sharing Harley's photo.

Harley was last seen walking to school on December 20.

Police say local, state and federal officials are involved in the search.

