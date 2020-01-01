New year brings no new leads in search for Harley Dilly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: See previous coverage on this story by watching the video above.PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW) - 14-year-old Harley Dilly hasn't been seen in 12 days, and Port Clinton police say they don't have any new information to share on his disappearance.

The police department's New Year's Day update on their search asks people to continue sharing Harley's photo.

Harley was last seen walking to school on December 20.

Police say local, state and federal officials are involved in the search.

