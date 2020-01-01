‘I have a broken heart, but his is now fixed’: Baby born with congenital heart defect passes away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: Watch the video above for our story when we met Jaxxon in April. CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Jaxxon Austin spent a lot of his young life at Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital.

He was just 8-months-old when he was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect in December 2018.

According to his mother, Jessica Austin, Jaxxon passed away on December 31, 2019.

She said in a Facebook group dedicated to following his recovery that he had a seizure and stopped breathing.

"I have a broken heart, but his is now fixed," Jessica wrote.

Jessica says funeral arrangments will be made soon.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the family pay for the funeral.