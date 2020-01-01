× Former NBA Commissioner David Stern dies at 77

NEW YORK (WJW) — David Stern, the fourth commissioner of the National Basketball Association, passed away Wednesday afternoon at 77-years-old.

According to the NBA, Stern’s passing is the result of a brain hemorrhage he suffered approximately three weeks ago. His wife, Dianne, and their family were with him at his bedside.

Adam Silver, who currently serves as NBA Commissioner, issued the following statement on Stern’s passing:

“For 22 years, I had a courtside seat to watch David in action. He was a mentor and one of my dearest friends. We spent countless hours in the office, at arenas and on planes wherever the game would take us. Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents, but with him it was always about the fundamentals – preparation, attention to detail, and hard work. David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads. But over the course of 30 years as Commissioner, he ushered in the modern global NBA. He launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world. Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand – making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation. Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David’s vision, generosity and inspiration. Our deepest condolences go out to David’s wife, Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him.”

Stern served as NBA commissioner from 1984 through 2014. He was also was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

