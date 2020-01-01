Firefighters recover unoccupied vehicle from lake in Ashtabula County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANDOVER, Ohio (WJW) — The new year brought a tricky rescue for crews in Ashtabula County.

The Andover Volunteer Fire Department and Water Rescue Team worked together to get a car out of the Pymatuning Lake on Wednesday.

Rescuers were called to assist with the recovery of an unoccupied vehicle in the water off of the Padanaram Boat Launch just after 5 a.m.

The vehicle was roughly 50 feet from the shore.

The citizens involved were able to get out of the vehicle on their own and weren't hurt in the incident.

Authorities have not yet said how this happened.