Community members plead for change after woman struck, killed while crossing road in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) -- A 36-year-old East Cleveland woman was killed after being struck by a car while crossing the road.

Friends say Terra Market Nolden was the life of the party.

“Everybody called her ‘punkin’ because that was her nickname. She was just easy-going, spirited, full of life,” said Barbara Bradford-Williams, Nolden's long-time friend.

Nolden's life was cut short Monday night when she was struck by a car and killed while walking across Euclid Avenue in East Cleveland.

Bradford-Williams says Nolden leaves behind seven children.

“I just lost it when I found out. I’ve been thinking of those kids for days. It just stays on my mind,” said Bradford-Williams.

According to Ward 2 councilwoman Juanita Gowdy, four months ago ODOT removed most of the traffic signals along that stretch of Euclid Avenue.

They are supposed to be replaced over the summer.

“It really did something to my heart because we need lights. We need flashing lights,” said Gowdy.

Gowdy would also like to see the speed limit reduced.

“It did not pass in city council because of personal agenda, but now people should wake up and see how necessary it is,” said Gowdy.

Gowdy says on top of that, a number of city street lights are out.

“I’m looking down the street and I see kids running across the street and it should never be that way,” said Gowdy.

Nolden’s friends are pleading for change because they don’t want this to happen to somebody else.

“I know that God calls us home at different times. But this is something that should never have happened,” said Bradford-Williams.

Authorities have not released any word on arrests in the case.

Meantime, community activists are planning a protest and candlelight vigil for Nolden on Thursday at 4 p.m. in front of the Family Dollar on Euclid Avenue.