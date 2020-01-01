Cleveland rings in the New Year with 11 shootings, 1 deadly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - It was a violent and deadly New Year in Cleveland.

Police responded to 11 shootings, one of them fatal, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Homicide detectives are investigating a call in the 5900 block of Merrill Ave.

Police responded around 12:15 a.m.

They found a woman who had been shot in the chest. She died at the hospital, according to police.

Police say witnesses told them the suspected gunman is the victim's boyfriend.

They say he was "popping off" rounds to celebrate the new year when the victim was shot.

He is in police custody. He has not been identified.

In another shooting, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the foot.

Police say the victim was brought to the hospital around 2 a.m. and refused to say what happened.

There was also a shooting at Club Medusa around 1 a.m.

Four people were shot there. EMS tells FOX 8 three people were hospitalized.