Cleveland police look for suspects who targeted store owner in shooting

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland police have released surveillance photos from a shooting that happened December 9.

Police say two armed suspects wearing masks walked into the Metro PCS in the 3700 block of MLK Dr.

According to police, the suspects didn’t demand cash or steal anything.

Police say one suspect said, “This is for you,” to the owner before shooting him.

There is no word on the victim’s condition.

Police ask if you have any information to call (216)623-5418.

