Chilly temps, soggy days ahead to start off the new year

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- After a pleasant, albeit chilly start to the new year, you can expect quiet conditions to pervade northeast Ohio through the overnight.

A brief warm-up is in the cards before the first weekend of 2020 arrives.

Rain will move from south to north Thursday night into Friday as temperatures climb into the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Friday will be a bit soggy followed by a Saturday weather system that will swipe us with colder temperatures and transition rain to snow.

Colder temperatures hang on through the weekend, and a Tuesday weather system will bring rain and snow potential carrying us into the middle part of the new week.

