Chilly overnight with soggy weather just around the corner

Posted 10:56 pm, January 1, 2020
CLEVELAND (WJW) -- After a pleasant, albeit chilly start to the new year, expect quiet conditions to pervade northeast Ohio through the overnight Wednesday.

A brief warm-up is in the cards before the first weekend of 2020 arrives.

Rain will moves from south to north Thursday night into Friday as temperatures climb into the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Friday will be a bit soggy followed by a Saturday weather system that will swipe us with colder temperatures and transition rain to snow.

Here’s a look at a computer model forecast for precipitation.

Colder temperatures hang on through the weekend, and a Tuesday weather system will bring rain and snow potential carrying us into the middle part of the new week.

There is a deficit in the snowfall department all across northeast Ohio. Check out these numbers.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

