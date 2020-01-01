Alcohol appears to be a factor in deadly Ottawa County crash

BENTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single car crash that killed a Port Clinton man in the final hour of 2019.

According to OSHP, Michael Reichert, 29, was headed west on W. Schiller Rd. just before midnight Tuesday when he went off the road and flipped his truck.

Reichert was not wearing a seatbelt, according to a press release from OSHP. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP reports the passenger was taken to the hospital with incapacitating injuries.