Akron police look for gunmen in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are looking for gunmen who killed a man on New Year’s Eve.

Police responded to the 800 block of Kenyon St. around 10:45 p.m.

According to a press release, officers found a car in the middle of the street.

A man inside the car had been shot multiple times. He died at the hospital, according to police.

He has not been identified.

Police say there were two gunmen who were driving a dark colored vehicle.

If you have information, call police at (330)375-2490.