16-year-old Berea-Midpark High School student passes away unexpectedly

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — A local high school is offering grief services to students and staff on Thursday after student passed away on New Year’s Eve.

According to Berea City School district, Berea-Midpark High School junior Kaylee Roberts has passed away.

The school will have the Western Cuyahoga County Crisis team on-site Thursday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to support students or staff.

Kaylee was 16-years-old and died unexpectedly from a short illness, her family said on their GoFundMe page.

Her family says she was a beautiful, kind, hardworking and intelligent girl who cared deeply about animals, family and friends.

Kaylee was the oldest child and has several siblings. Her parents are “devastated by this tragic and unexpected loss.”

The family will be making arrangements soon and says “any support would be deeply and genuinely appreciated.”

The school district has also asked the entire Titan community to keep Kaylee’s family and friends in their thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time.

Click here for the Roberts family’s GoFundMe page.