Woman accused of trying to use dog urine to pass drug test

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WJW) — Police in Kentucky say a woman was arrested after she allegedly try to pass off her dog’s urine as her own.

According to a post on the Pineville Ky Police Department’s Facebook page, on December 30, an officer was sent to a probation and parole office to speak with another officer about a woman, Julie Miller, 40, who came in for her regular probation visit.

As part of Miller’s supervision, she was asked for a drug screen.

The officer said Miller brought in a sample of urine to try and pass off as her own.

When the officer asked if the urine was hers, Miller reportedly admitted it wasn’t — it was her dog’s urine.

According to Pineville police, when the officer asked Miller if she brought it in because she knew she would fail the drug test, she reportedly said yes. “She said her test would show she had used methamphetamine and Suboxone,” the Facebook post stated.

Miller was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Later, she was served a probation violation and then given a trafficking in controlled substance warrant.