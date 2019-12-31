Browns say John Dorsey is out as GM

Some areas will head into 2020 with more snow

December 31, 2019
(WJW) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga, Summit, and Portage counties until 7 p.m. tonight; it is in effect for Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties until 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Snow should end by mid-late afternoon with some local lake effect after sundown east where additional accumulations of 2-4″ after 9 p.m. are possible.

Nice break on New Year's Day with afternoon sunshine.

More rain Thursday night into Friday as temperatures climb into the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

