Sheriff's office in Ohio offering free CCW classes to churches

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones announced Tuesday his office is offering free CCW classes to churches “that have or are implementing security teams.” This comes after a deadly shooting at a church in Texas Sunday.

“Unfortunately, in these days and times, no place is immune from mass shootings and we want our citizens to go to church without worry and fear feeling safe and secure to worship with their families and fellow church members,” Sheriff Jones said.

Anyone interested in the class must be involved in an approved church security team that is set up by a church leader or administrator. Those interested should email the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at ccwclass@butlersheriff.org.

Authorities said two parishioners were killed by a gunman who opened fire Sunday at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas.

The gunman was then fatally shot by a church security member.

