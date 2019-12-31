Report: Cleveland Browns, GM John Dorsey ‘leaning toward’ parting ways

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns and General Manager John Dorsey are “leaning toward” parting ways, ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting.

In a tweet, Schefter said “this is a fluid and not final situation.”

He reports that Dorsey is meeting Tuesday with Browns’ owner Jimmy Haslam to finalize details.

The news comes shortly after the firing of Cleveland Browns Head Coach Freddie Kitchens following the team’s loss to the Cincinatti Bengals Sunday.

Media availability had been scheduled with Dorsey earlier Tuesday, but it was canceled.

