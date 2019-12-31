Priest granted bond reduction despite prosecutor objections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A priest facing several charges including three counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance has been granted a bond reduction.

The 8th District Court Of Appeals on Tuesday granted Father Robert McWilliams' request to be able to post 10 percent of a $50,000 bond.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors objected to any reduction in bond.

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Carl Sullivan previously told the court that in addition to charges here there are also allegations in Geauga County that the priest posed as a stranger to extort children into sending him nude videos and pictures.

McWilliams, who remains held in the Cuyahoga County Jail, has entered not guilty pleas to the charges filed in Cuyahoga County. No charges have been filed against him in Geauga County.

An attorney for the priest filed a motion in the appeals court last Friday, a few days after a Cuyahoga County judge denied his request to reduce the bond.

McWilliams was arrested Dec. 5 at St. Joseph Parish in Strongsville.

**Continuing coverage**