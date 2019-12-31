One killed in 3-car crash in Ashland County

CLEAR CREEK TWP., Ohio (WJW) — One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Clear Creek Township Monday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened on state Route 545 at mile post two at about 6:07 p.m.

Two cars were traveling north on state Route 545 when one attempted to pass the other on a double yellow marked roadway. The passing car hit a third car head-on.

The passing car then hit the car it was trying to pass before overturning. The second car also overturned.

The driver of the passing car was identified as Jesse Campbell, 31, of Oberlin. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car was taken to MedCentral Hospital in Mansfield before being flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. He remains in serious condition.

A passenger that was in the second car was taken to Ashland Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and two passengers from the third car also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Authorities said Campbell was not wearing a seatbelt.