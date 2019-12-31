New Year’s Day Recipe: Pasta with Pork and Sauerkraut

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Leave it to Cleveland chef extraordinaire Zack Bruell to create the perfect New Year’s Day recipe. Many cultures consider pork and sauerkraut foods that bring good luck. Fox 8’s Adrienne DiPiazza learned how Chef Bruell uses these two tasty ingredients to make a delicious pasta dish. To learn more about Chef Bruell and his restaurants click here.

Pasta with Pork and Sauerkraut

1 lb. pasta cooked al dente

2 cups pulled pork or ground pork

1 cup sauerkraut

2 shallots sliced

¼ cup diced red pepper

¼ cup diced carrots

½ cup diced fennel root

½ cup marinara

½ tsp. jalapeno pepper

½ tsp. fresh thyme

2 cups heavy cream

½ cup Pecorino Romano cheese

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Cook pasta to al dente and hold.

Place oil in saute pan and cook shallots until soft and add fennel root, red pepper,

jalapeno and carrots, thyme and cook. Add pork and sauerkraut and de-glaze with

white wine. Reduce and then add marinara and cream. Reduce to desired thickness

and finish with cheese. Season to taste with salt and pepper.