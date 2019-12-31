× Man had enough fentanyl at Ohio hotel to kill a million people, police say

GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A New York man is accused of having enough fentanyl to cause a fatal overdose in at least a million people.

According to court documents, police and medics responded to the Quality Inn at 1800 Stringtown Road on November 25 for a report of a man suffering an overdose.

Once revived, police said Edward Figueroa-Benitez admitted to using heroin and that there was a small amount in his room.

Police got a search warrant for the room. During the search, they found three kilograms of fentanyl.

Figueroa-Benitez was indicted on charges of possession of drugs and trafficking of drugs with major drug trafficker specifications. He pleaded not guilty and is being held on a $1 million bond.

A lethal dose of fentanyl is three milligrams. Three kilograms of the drug is enough for a million such doses.