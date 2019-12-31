Man arrested during traffic stop on charge of impersonating a police officer

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said a man was taken into custody and charged with impersonating a police officer.

A press release from the sheriff’s office says, on December 30 at about 11 p.m., they stopped a vehicle on I-271 southbound for a speeding violation.

The driver had active arrest warrants through the Kent Police Department, Broadview Heights Police Department, and the Maple Heights Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office.

While the suspect — identified as Delonte J. Smith Sr. — was being taken into custody, deputies said they saw he was wearing a holster and a pair of handcuffs on his belt.

Deputies reportedly later discovered a “peace officer” badge and a loaded handgun in his car.

A female passenger in the vehicle told deputies Smith represented himself as a Twinsburg police officer, according to the sheriff’s office.

Smith, 34, of Oakwood Village, was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon (F-4) and impersonating a police officer (F-4).

He was booked into the Summit County Jail.