Snow falling in NE Ohio, ODOT crews out in full force

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Transportation is out in force to help drivers get around this New Year's Eve.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several counties through this evening.

The good news is that ODOT said the pavement is relatively warm because of the recent string of very nice days, so snow isn't expected to accumulate on the roads. However, temperatures are expected to drop through the night, so ice could be an issue.

ODOT has been out throughout the state treating roads to keep them open. They're aware of the liklihood for more snow in the eastern part of our viewing area.