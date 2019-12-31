I-Team: Containers of Amazon packages stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) --- The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered an investigation into large containers of packages stolen from Amazon.

Now, Cleveland police and Euclid police are investigating since it appears the containers were stolen from an Amazon distribution center in Euclid.

The investigation began a few days ago when a woman called Cleveland police after she saw a big container dumped out of an unmarked white van at I-71 and West 150th.

The witness told the I-Team, “And this big van pulled over and someone opened the back and threw something out. I had no clue what could even be in that box because it was so big.”

Cleveland police later found in that container “large amounts of Amazon packages, envelopes and items torn open.”

The witness added, “It was way too weird.”

A police report shows an Amazon manager told officers four containers had been stolen from the warehouse in Euclid. Containers just like the one found. The manager also said cameras record all vehicles picking up containers here. And, they get tracked by GPS.

When the I-Team went to the distribution center, a man said no one there could answer questions for us.

An Amazon spokesperson tells us the company is investigating.

And another police report shows Amazon is conducting an internal review.

Euclid Police Lt. Mitch Houser said, “It looks like a shipment of merchandise was stolen. CPD (Cleveland Police Department) recovered some of it, and we’re working closely with the CPD to hopefully solve the crime.”

Many packages in the container that was found were addressed to places in Willoughby Hills.

That witness who had called police never expected what she saw to lead to an investigation like this. She said, “It was a huge box. It was just really quick.”