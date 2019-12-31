First few days of 2020: Some flurries, rain, then temps climb into 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(WJW) -- A winter weather advisory for Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties has been canceled.

Periodic bands of moderate lake snow with reduced visibility are possible. Locally 1-2″ of fresh snow possible. Temperatures drop below freezing. Wind chills will be in the teens.

We’ll have a nice break on New Year's Day with some afternoon sunshine. Happy 2020!!

More rain Thursday night into Friday as temperatures climb into the upper 40s/lower 50s. Friday will be a bit soggy, followed by a Saturday weather system that will swipe us with colder temperatures -- 40s early will drop into the 20s at night, coupled with rain mixing with and changing to snow.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: