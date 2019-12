Clipper snow developed this morning across all of northern Ohio.

sco

Snow will last through early afternoon.

Most areas will see at least 1/2-1″ of accumulation over a 6 hour span. Snow should end by mid-late afternoon with some local lake effect after sundown east where accumulations may approach 3-4″ or higher.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video