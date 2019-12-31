Cleveland police ask for help finding missing woman who may be endangered

(Photo Credit: Cleveland Police)

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are asking for help locating a 56-year-old woman who is missing and may be endangered.

Cynthia Gough, 56, hasn’t been since since Dec. 29 in the 4000 block of East 143rd Street. Gough has gone missing before, according to family, and has the mental capacity of a 12-year-old.

According to police reports, she was last seen wearing a burgandy shirt, gray pants, a brown checkered jacket and brown boots. She is on medication.

She is described as being 4’10” tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She also does not have teeth.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

