Cleveland police announce Warehouse District parking ban for New Year’s Eve, other tips for safe holiday

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police have announced a parking ban will be implemented in the Warehouse District beginning at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

According to a press release, the ban is due to the New Year’s Eve celebrations, and there will be no parking on signed streets from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Wednesday. Violators will be subject to having their vehicles towed and ticketed.

The department also released this list of tips for a safe New Year’s Eve:

Celebrate Responsibly: The Division of Police reminds those celebrating this evening to do so responsibly. Persons celebrating with alcohol should plan for a designated driver, take public transportation or taxi services or utilize ride share services.

What Goes Up Must Come Down: Those celebrating the clock striking midnight are reminded that it is never appropriate to do by discharging firearms into the air. Rounds fired into the air are bound to return to land and can cause property damage, injury or even death. The public is also reminded that it is not legal to ignite fireworks within the city of Cleveland.

See Something, Say Something: Law enforcement officers’, objective is to ensure the safety of the public. Policing is a partnership, and officers rely on the eyes and ears of the public to provide the best services possible. Report any illegal or suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately.