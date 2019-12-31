Browns fans react to firing of John Dorsey, tired of ‘waiting for next year’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- Browns fans have been sounding off about the firing of general manager John Dorsey, ever since the announcement came down. The reactions all appear to have the same theme...here we go again!

It may be a new year, but it's the same old story and fans we spoke to say they are tired of "waiting for next year." Instead of more changes, they want to see championships!

"It's another rebuild," said one Browns fan.

Cleveland Browns fans know the saying all too well...the more things change, the more they stay the same.

"They're starting all over again; I'm so tired of starting over," said one woman.

The Browns will start the new year without general manager John Dorsey. His firing comes less than two days after the team dismissed head coach Freddie Kitchens.

"It's gonna take another couple of years and all depends on who they bring in, but with Dorsey out, Dorsey was the talent evaluator; he made it happen, but his decision on the coach probably wasn't the greatest," said a man, just getting off work downtown.

We spoke to Browns fans right after team owners officially announced they had parted ways with Dorsey. Some feel getting rid of him is a bit premature.

"I think John Dorsey brought in a lot of talent, a lot of good talent and they just made a poor head coaching decision, so I really don't think they should've got rid of John Dorsey," said one man visiting from Toledo.

"I just have mixed feelings about it. I think he did make some good moves and like there was... I wanted to see him kind of be able to play out the next couple years, just to see where he was going with the vision," said another fan.

"It's just the same old situation, they keep going; they do good one year and then fold, and then they do bad for eight years and then you're looking for that one spark," said a fan.

When will that spark come again?

As Browns fans love to say: wait until next year.

"The roster's good and I just think we need good leadership in here because we have great players, and Beckham is not an average receiver; he's gonna be awesome," said a man from Kent.

"A coach and manager needs to...it helps to have them in sync, so if they bring a new coach, do those go together, right?" said a fan.

"I think once they get some structure in place, hopefully that structure is able to stay in place for awhile and we can actually build something," another told FOX 8.

**Continuing coverage on the Browns**

Please enable Javascript to watch this video