Man who died in Ashland County crash was Crestview High School football, wrestling coach

CLEAR CREEK TWP., Ohio (WJW) —The Crestview High School wrestling team has announced that school’s football and wrestling coach passed away Monday evening.

Jesse Campbell, 31, of Oberlin, died in a three-car crash in Clear Creek Township.

The team wrote on Facebook: “Coach Campbell was a staple in both programs. He had a great drive and passion to push his athletes not just in sports but as individuals as well. Coach Campbell was a brother to many and a friend to all. The Crestview Wrestling and Football program will carry his memory high, and we are thankful to be able to call him coach and friend.

Grief Counselors will be at the High School today until noon for anyone that was impacted by the loss of Coach Jesse Campbell.”

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened on state Route 545 at mile post two at about 6:07 p.m.

Campbell and the driver of a second car were traveling north on state Route 545 when authorities say Campbell attempted to pass the other car on a double yellow marked roadway. Campbell’s vehicle hit a third car head-on.

Campbell’s car then hit the car he was trying to pass before overturning. The second car also overturned.

Campbell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car was taken to MedCentral Hospital in Mansfield before being flown to Grant Medical Center in Columbus. He remains in serious condition.

A passenger that was in the second car was taken to Ashland Community Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and two passengers from the third car also sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Authorities said Campbell was not wearing a seatbelt.

