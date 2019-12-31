2 young children, 1 woman in critical condition after Barberton house fire

BARBERTON, Ohio — Two children and one woman are in critical condition after a fire in Barberton Monday.

According to the Barberton Fire Department, it was reported in the 100 block of East Ford at 12:31 p.m.

When crews arrived at 12:36 p.m., a 2-year-old child and a 3-year-old child, along with the woman, were in the front yard of the home.

Crews extinguished a fire on the second floor while the victims were taken to the hospital.

Additional fire crews from New Franklin and Norton responded to help put out the fire.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating, along with the Barberton Fire Investigation Team.