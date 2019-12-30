Woman injured when tree fell on car, trapping her inside

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A woman was injured when a tree fell on her car, trapping her inside, early Monday in Westlake.

According to Westlake police, it happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Hilliard Boulevard just west of Clague Road.

The driver was extracted and taken to the hospital by the Westlake Fire Department. Her injuries appeared to be non life threatening.

The falling tree took down power and utility lines, which cracked three separate utility poles.

The road was closed for hours.

