Woman injured when tree fell on car, trapping her inside

Posted 11:30 am, December 30, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A woman was injured when a tree fell on her car, trapping her inside, early Monday in Westlake.

According to Westlake police, it happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Hilliard Boulevard just west of Clague Road.

The driver was extracted and taken to the hospital by the Westlake Fire Department. Her injuries appeared to be non life threatening.

The falling tree took down power and utility lines, which cracked three separate utility poles.

The road was closed for hours.

Continuing coverage. 

Google Map for coordinates 41.455323 by -81.917917.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.