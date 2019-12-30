Wind Advisory in effect as cold front moves through

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of NE Ohio through 1 p.m.

**Click here for more on that alert**

Scattered showers with mild temperatures early. Wind gusts approaching 40-45 mph this morning and reaching up to 55 miles per hour. Higher gusts across western areas through noon.

Temps falling into the 40s by noon, upper 30s by early evening.

Maps in motion showing the cold front coming through Monday followed by a secondary system with general snow Tuesday (New Years Eve). However, drier air filters over the Great Lakes as we head into 2020.

Snow totals for Tuesday: but I think it’ll be a wintry mix and won’t even be this much:

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: