Wellington family searches for dog that ran off during devastating house fire

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW)-- A local family escaped a fast-moving fire that destroyed their home, but in all of the chaos their 9-year-old dog Boss went missing.

Jordan Moon said they’re becoming very concerned because the black Lab-mix rescue dog has been missing now for more than a week.

“We’re checking every shed, porch and barn that he could possibly crawl into just to get him home and get him safe with us,” Moon said.

The fire appears to have started in the attic above the garage at 622 Wenner St. in Wellington just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 22 as they were sitting down to dinner. Within minutes, she said the entire home was engulfed in flames.

Jordan and her husband Jerry Moon, Jr. managed to get everyone outside safely, including their pets, but Boss became scared and took off running.

Unfortunately, he had just gotten a bath and wasn’t wearing his collar, but she said he does have some distinct markings.

“He kind of has a curly tail, not like a full curl, he’s got hair missing on his back from an allergy, gray on his muzzle and like a white tuxedo,” Jordan said.

They’re asking everyone in the Wellington area to keep an eye out for Boss and help bring him home. They say they’ve already lost everything else, and can’t bear the thought of losing him too.

“Just help, please help,” Jordan said. “I know it’s cold outside, but we just want him back, it’ll mean that our family’s complete.”

If you’ve seen Boss, call 440-935-3318.