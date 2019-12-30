× Victim of Parma Heights house explosion ID’d as homeowner

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim of the Parma Heights house explosion as 85-year-old James Bartko.

The owner of the house was killed in the Dec. 21 blast on Mallo Place. It sent debris flying down the street and shook the neighborhood.

Parma Heights police said the origin and cause of the explosion is still under investigation and undetermined at this time.

