Vermilion police look for missing 11-year-old boy

VERMILION, Ohio (WJW)– The Vermilion Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 11-year-old boy.

Braxton King left his home Monday afternoon following an argument with his parents, police said. He was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. near Ritter Public Library. Police said they believe he is on foot in the area.

Braxton was wearing black pants and an olive green jacket. He also wears glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vermilion police at 440-967-6116.