Troopers wrap up two-week crackdown on distracted driving

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- The FOX 8 I-Team now has exclusive video showing the Ohio State Highway Patrol cracking down on what troopers consider a growing danger on the roads: distracted driving.

The patrol just finished a two-week crackdown on drivers texting and doing other things inside their cars, instead of focusing on the road. Troopers stopped nearly 300 drivers in and around Cleveland just in that short period.

The video shows a trooper pull over one driver swerving onto the berm of a highway in Cleveland.

“Yeah, I’m sorry. I checked my GPS for a second," she told the trooper.

“Can’t be doing that," the trooper responded.

Weeks ago, we showed you troopers targeting distracted drivers, even from the sky. A patrol chopper looked for drivers swerving, tailgating and more. That's what they do when they’re texting or otherwise distracted.

Along with the latest crackdown, troopers also went to schools and spoke to young drivers. They got the same message as the driver stopped in the video. Though she also got a ticket.

“Distracted driving awareness. Kind of a big thing, right now. I think they’ve proven it’s as bad as drinking and driving," the trooper told the driver. That driver paid a fine and court costs totaling nearly $300.

Cuyahoga County is one of the top areas in the state for the number of crashes caused by distracted driving.