Trooper finds boy’s beloved toy on Ohio Turnpike

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)-- Law enforcement officers are often considered heroes for many reasons. But one little boy in Sandusky is especially grateful for the actions of an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper.

Three-year-old Camden Davidson is happier than ever to have his favorite toy, named Boo-Boo, back. Camden was in the car with his mother, Leah Sharkey around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. They were on the Ohio Turnpike, driving back home after visiting relatives in Michigan for Christmas, when Camden complained that he was warm.

"So I rolled his window down a little bit, just cracked it and next thing I know, he's screaming, 'Mommy, my Boo-Boo, my Boo-Boo!" Sharkey said.

Boo Boo, a small toy Camden has had for two years, flew out of the car window. Even worse, his mother said it is no longer being made.

"I pulled over as far as I could pull off to see if I could find him, maybe in the back seat and he wasn't in there. So he's hysterically crying, which made me upset," she said.

That's when Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Alex Schlottag pulled up behind them. In tears, Sharkey explained what just happened.

"He took down my name and my phone number. He told me to go ahead on my journey and he would call me either way and let me know if he had him... And within a half hour he called me and described him and he had him," the mother said.

She recorded the moment trooper reunited Camden with his toy. She was thankful that Trooper Schlottag took the time to help put a smile back on Camden's face.

"For him, you know, to do what he did was... Was a good thing, very good to see. Good to see for sure, to help us out huh?” she turned to ask her son.

“Yeah,” he responded.

“Did he help us? “ Sharkey asked.

“Yeah,” Camden responded.

Sharkey said she hopes this experience helps Camden learn that police officers aren't just there to catch the bad guys, but they help good people too.