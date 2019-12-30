Live Video: Wires, tree down on car in Westlake as high winds move through area

Thousands are without power as gusty winds move through Northeast Ohio.
A Wind Advisory is in effect for most counties in our viewing area through 1 p.m.
As if 6:30 a.m., about 10,000 were without power in Erie County, 3,100 in Huron, 1,986 in Lorain, 1,980 in Medina and 1,018 in Richland counties.
A tree and powerlines were reported down on a car near Clague and Hilliard in Westlake.
Several other downed wires and trees were also being reported.
