Live Video: Wires, tree down on car in Westlake as high winds move through area

Thousands are without power as gusty winds move through Northeast Ohio.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for most counties in our viewing area through 1 p.m.

As if 6:30 a.m., about 10,000 were without power in Erie County, 3,100 in Huron, 1,986 in Lorain, 1,980 in Medina and 1,018 in Richland counties.

A tree and powerlines were reported down on a car near Clague and Hilliard in Westlake.

Several other downed wires and trees were also being reported.

Hilliard closed west of Clague. Several poles down, plus tree down on car. Clague is open. — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 30, 2019

Report of wires down on Detroit, east of Canterbury — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 30, 2019

Report of a tree on a car Clague / Hilliard — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 30, 2019