Snow showers on Tuesday

Winds have come down some since this morning’s wild gusts of 55-70 m.p.h., but will not entirely settle down as the colder air curls in from the west. As the temperatures chill closer to the freezing mark, and with another round of moisture arriving late tonight and Tuesday, look for the precip type to be snow and snow showers.

Some lake enhancement is possible where accumulations may approach 3-4″ near the PA border. Elsewhere, trace amounts well south to a few inches east of Cleveland is possible.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: