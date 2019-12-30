Report: Browns request permission to interview Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels for head coach spot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have requested permission to interview Patriots’ offensive coordinator and Canton native, Josh McDaniels, for the now-open head coach vacancy, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Cleveland Browns requested permission to interview Patriots’ OC Josh McDaniels for their head-coaching vacancy, per source. Panthers also expected to request interview. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2019

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has pursued McDaniels in the past.

The Panthers are also expected to request an interview from McDaniels, Schefter reports.

The Cleveland Browns will offer media availability at 10:45 a.m. Monday.

The announcement to fire former coach Freddie Kitchens was made Sunday following the Browns’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, who secured the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft with just two wins.

“We thank Freddie for his hard work and commitment to this organization but did not see the success or opportunities for improvement to move forward with him as our head coach. Our focus is on hiring an exceptional leader for this football team and we will take a comprehensive approach to this process. We are excited about the core players we have to build around and develop and we look forward to bringing in a strong head coach that will put this group of players in the best position to succeed,” said Owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

General Manager John Dorsey also issued a statement on his departure.

“I would like to thank Freddie for his dedication and efforts this past season. We are disappointed in our results and feel a change is necessary. Freddie is a good man and a good football coach. We wish he and his family nothing but success,” said Dorsey.

Kitchens, the ninth full-time head coach since 1999, went 6-10 in his first season.

Continuing coverage.