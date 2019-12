(WJW) — Red Lobster has debuted what may be the most magical Bloody Mary of all time.

The restaurant chain tweeted about the new drink Monday, calling it a “drink-a-tizer.”

It’s available now, and it’s called the Lobster Claw Bloody Mary. It’s available through Feb. 20.

The video shows it includes a shrimp tail, a giant lobster claw and one of the restaurant’s famous cheddar biscuits.

#NationalBloodyMaryDay is Jan. 1st but this "Drink-a-tizer" is available now, it's the new 🦞🦞🦞Lobster Claw Bloody Mary 🦞🦞🦞 Offer valid in the U.S. (excluding Guam and PR) [and Canada] through 2/2/2020. pic.twitter.com/6lMtJrp3Rc — Red Lobster (@redlobster) December 30, 2019