Port Clinton businesses offer support in efforts to find missing teen

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WJW)-- Missing fliers for 14-year-old Harley Dilly adorn numerous businesses across Port Clinton more than one week after he disappeared.

In a news conference Monday, Port Clinton Police Chief Robert Hickman said there was no additional information to share about the case.

Harley last seen the morning of Dec. 20. Police said he should have been on way to school, but never made it there.

Police are working with numerous law enforcement agencies, in addition to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to find Harley. A reward for information leading to his safe return is $7,000.

"To come up missing in this small town, I just think that it really hits home," Danielle Allen-May said.

Allen-May owns Beyoutiful Nails by Danielle LLC., located in the heart of the town. She is one of many businesses that has donated to the reward fund.

"Lived in the area my whole life and we've never had a child go missing something like this where he basically disappeared," said Marc Wolfe, the manager of Fisherman's Wharf.

Chief Hickman stated the investigation needs to be allowed to continue uninterrupted and requested the public come to police with new information instead of spreading rumors.

Harley's mother posted on social media that she tries to stay awake every night waiting for him to return.

"I feel like he's out there and somebody knows something," Allen-May said.

