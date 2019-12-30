× Police chief: Officer fabricated ‘pig’ coffee cup incident

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WJW)– The Kansas officer who accused a McDonald’s employee of writing an expletive and the word “pig” on a coffee cup has resigned.

Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said the restaurant and its workers had nothing to do with the incident during a joint news conference with a local McDonald’s spokeswoman.

“This was completely and solely fabricated by a Herington police officer who is no longer employed with our agency,” Hornaday said. “The actions of this former officer are absolutely, in no way reflective of the values and typical character of the Herington Police Department.” He called it a violation of public trust.

The owner of the McDonald’s in Junction City said security video proved none of its workers wrote those words on the officer’s cup.

Hornaday had posted a picture of the cup on Facebook. It’s since been taken down.